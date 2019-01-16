Masters Snooker 2019: Judd Trump beats rival Kyren Wilson

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: Best shots as Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson

2019 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13-20 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Judd Trump came out on top 6-2 against rival Kyren Wilson to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters.

Trump, seeking a second major after his UK Championship win in 2011, opened with a 128 break and went 5-0 ahead in what was billed as a 'grudge match'.

"The two of us clash, we don't speak. We don't really get on," said the world number five after sealing victory.

Trump will play the winner of Wednesday evening's match between Mark Selby and Stephen Maguire.