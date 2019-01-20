Judd Trump dominates Ronnie O'Sullivan to lead Masters final 7-1

Trump is bidding to win his first Masters title

Judd Trump took a 7-1 lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan by totally outplaying the seven-time champion in an incredible opening session of the Masters final.

Trump, playing in his first Masters final, made frame-winning breaks of 89, 87 and 56 to lead 4-0.

O'Sullivan only scored 45 points in that spell but won the fifth frame with a break of 69.

Trump continued to dominate and opened up a significant lead in the first-to-10 final which resumes at 19:00 GMT.

O'Sullivan, 43, has had an outstanding season, losing just two of his 31 matches - the semi-final of the English Open against Mark Allen and final of the Northern Ireland Open against Trump.

He secured a record 19th 'Triple Crown' event - made up of the World Championship, UK Championship and Masters - when he won his seventh UK title in December.

The Englishmen are meeting in their seventh major final, with three wins apiece, but Trump looks like he has the beating of O'Sullivan, outperforming his opponent in all departments.

Trump's safety play is vastly improved and been excellent all week, but the 29-year-old also took his chances when in among the reds as he targets his first Triple Crown victory since winning the UK Championship in 2011.

O'Sullivan's highest break after four frames was just 21 and he faces an enormous battle to recover and claim a 20th Triple Crown title.

Analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry: "Judd Trump will be delighted with that but he has to stay focused. The people around him have to be careful and not say 'you've won it' because that talk is dangerous."

Six-time world champion Steve Davis: "Ronnie O'Sullivan looked massively flat today. It's not easy being a favourite all the time. it's not easy to always produce. It remains to be seen whether he can get the engine going for this evening."

