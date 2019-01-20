Judd Trump: Masters champion was 'sick of watching other players win'

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump thrashes O'Sullivan to win first Masters title

Judd Trump said he was "sick of losing and watching other players win" after he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 to claim his first Masters title.

The 29-year-old won only his second Triple Crown event at Alexandra Palace, to add to the 2011 UK Championship.

"I've tried to be more mature and my mindset is a lot different now," Trump told BBC Sport.

"It has sunk into my head that I want to be winning four or five tournaments a season."

Six-time Masters champion Stephen Hendry suggested the victory could be a "career changer" for Trump.

The Bristolian defeated rival Kyren Wilson, world number one Mark Selby and 2012 winner Neil Robertson, before overwhelming five-time world champion O'Sullivan in the final.

Hendry, who also won seven world titles and five UK crowns, said: "Trump has tremendous self-belief and has the game and talent.

"His safety play was great all week, especially against Selby where he showed great patience. He always had the talent - it is only one tournament - but this could be a career changer for him.

"To take apart Ronnie O'Sullivan in a major final will give him great confidence."

'My biggest event win'

Trump was tipped to become the sport's star when he won the UK title in 2011, the same year he was beaten in the World Championship final by John Higgins.

He has gone on to win nine ranking titles in his career and this was the second time this season, after the Northern Ireland Open, that he has beaten O'Sullivan in a major final. Their head-to-head major finals record now stands at 4-3 in Trump's favour.

"I was getting sick of losing and watching other players winning all the titles on TV," said Trump. "The likes of Mark Selby consistently staying at world number one, Mark Williams coming back to form and winning the World Championship and obviously Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"This is easily the biggest event I have won now. I used to play all-out attack and it worked now and again but this week I did not play brilliantly apart from against O'Sullivan. I am very pleased with how I dug in and showed patience.

"It has been a long time since I won a massive event and it has taken a lot of hard work and sacrifice. The rewards have paid off for the practice I have done over the last four or five months. Hopefully it is a major turning point in my career now and I can kick on."

Brotherly input paying off

Trump's brother Jack (to the champion's right) has been a key part of his recent success

At the start of the season, Trump employed brother Jack to travel with him on tour and work with him on the practice table in a full-time capacity.

He praised the impact his younger sibling has had this season.

Trump said: "Jack will set the balls up and I will not have any input, I will let him get on with it. He is making me work on things I would not have done myself.

"I wanted to pot balls all day, but he will put safety and long pots up too. I will do as I am told and he is getting the best out of me.

"I like going out and enjoy the battle more than I have in the past. Where things have got tough and there is a lot of safety play, I take on reckless shots and try to change the game too quickly. Recently, I have tried to enjoy every aspect."

'Snooker in great shape'

O'Sullivan has a record of only three defeats in the 31 matches he has played this season and suffered his sixth loss in a Masters final against Trump.

The 43-year-old's defeat came on the same day as the shock exit from the Australian Open of defending champion Roger Federer, a sportsman O'Sullivan admires and regularly mentions.

O'Sullivan said: "Trump has always been a very good player but you need a bit of silverware to prove it to everybody else. He is a great talent and should be winning tournaments.

"The old have to make way at some point, you see it in tennis with Roger Federer, and the young come through. There are a lot of good youngsters out there and snooker is in great shape.

"He played very well and is a very good player. There is only so much you can learn from the game and you can only improve in little areas, whether it is your safety, break-building or temperament."