Masters final: Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates Torino win at Ally Pally

Stephan El Shaarawy flew to London to watch the snooker with his brother, Manuel

Twenty-four hours after scoring a late winner in a five-goal thriller against Torino, Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy chose to celebrate at the most unlikely of places - the Masters snooker final at Alexandra Palace.

The Italy international, 26, was among the crowd in London as Judd Trump beat seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 to win his first Masters title.

"I love snooker," he told BBC Sport.

"I watch it all the time. These two are my favourite players," he added.

On Saturday, Roma beat Torino 3-2 to move into Serie A's Champions League places.

Posting on his Instagram story, El Shaarawy was on hand to help Trump warm up before Sunday's evening session.

He had flown to London with his brother and agent, Manuel.

El Shaarawy has scored six goals in 12 Serie A appearances for Roma this season.