David Gilbert makes 147th official 147 maximum break

English snooker player David Gilbert has made the 147th official 147 maximum break, 37 years after Steve Davis registered the first in 1982.

An official 147 must come at a professional tournament, including qualifying rounds.

Gilbert's second 147 of his career, and the eighth made this season, came during a Championship League match against Stephen Maguire on Tuesday.

After winning the opening frame, the world number 19 went on to lose 3-1.

A maximum break requires a player to pot all 15 reds with blacks and clear the colours.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has made a record 15 maximums in his career and also made the quickest 147 at the 1997 World Championship, clearing the table in five minutes 20 seconds.

Davis made his first official maximum break at the Lada Classic against John Spencer, who three years earlier had registered a 147 of his own, only for it to go unratified because the tournament's pockets did not conform to official templates.