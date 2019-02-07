World Grand Prix: Mark Allen concedes frame and match with 11 reds left

Mark Allen
Allen won the Masters, International Championship and Scottish Open in 2018

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen conceded his match in remarkable fashion as Ali Carter won 4-1 to reach the last eight at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

The 32-year-old, who won three titles last year, was only 24-2 behind in the fifth frame when he conceded, having gone in off after missing a yellow.

There were 11 reds left on the table at the time - and a possible 115 points.

Carter will next face last week's German Masters runner-up David Gilbert, who beat Ding Junhui 4-0.

Gilbert, who made the 147th official 147 maximum break last month, rolled in breaks of 101, 66 and a total clearance of 138.

