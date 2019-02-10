World Grand Prix: Judd Trump beats Ali Carter 10-6 to win World Grand Prix

Judd Trump
Trump has won three ranking titles this season

Masters champion Judd Trump beat Ali Carter 10-6 at Cheltenham Racecourse to win the World Grand Prix.

World number five Trump led 6-3 on the back of breaks of 113 and 132.

But Carter, whose last rankings title was the 2016 World Open, fought back to 7-6 before Trump won three straight frames to seal victory.

It is a third title of the season for Trump, having also beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the Northern Ireland Open in November.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments