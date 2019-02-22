Snooker Shoot Out: Emma Parker loses to Laxman Rawat in first round

Parker is a former women's under-21 world champion

Essex teenager Emma Parker lost out to India's Laxman Rawat in the first round of the Snooker Shoot Out in Watford.

The 19-year-old, top of the women's under-21 rankings, was on a break of 16 when she missed a red into the centre and Laxman secured a 61-17 win.

The other woman in the event, 11-time women's world champion Reanne Evans, lost to Jimmy White on Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Davies beat Robbie Williams, while 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy ousted Mark King.

Belgium's Luca Brecel made a 74 to beat Farakh Ajaib of England and join 14-year-old compatriot Ben Mertens in round two.

A 72 from Jak Jones of Wales saw off 14-year-old Scot Liam Graham, while Kishan Hirani of Wales won by one point, having been 54 ahead against Yan Bingtao, who missed an attempted yellow as the end of match klaxon sounded.

Left-hander King conceded a foul when no ball touched a cushion from his safety shot, helping Murphy to a 52-12 win.

Shoot Out matches are one-frame long, played against the clock.