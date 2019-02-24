Snooker Shoot Out: Jimmy White loses to Rory McLeod in last 32

White is currently ranked 75 in the world and lost to 62-ranked McLeod

Jimmy White's run at the Snooker Shoot Out in Watford ended at the last-32 stage against Rory McLeod.

The 56-year-old, without a ranking title since 2004, beat Reanne Evans and John Astley but lost 65-18 to McLeod.

Scot Alan McManus lost 29-12 to Adam Duffy, while Luca Brecel potted a superb long red and then rolled in a green to beat Zhao Xintong by a point.

Sixteen-year-old wildcard Ryan Davies went through with a tense 10-7 win over Sunny Akani.

In the draw for the last 16, Davies will play Michael White, the 2015 champion.

Davies faces Michael Holt, while McLeod lines up against the quick-firing Thai Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Shoot Out matches are one frame and a maximum of 10 minutes. Any foul allows the opponent to place the cue ball where they wish, with 15 seconds per shot permitted for the first five minutes of the match and 10 seconds per shot for the final five.

