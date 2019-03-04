Players Championship: Allen reaches quarter-finals by beating Maguire 6-2

Mark Allen is the top seed in the Preston tournament
Allen has won the International Championship and Scottish Open this season

Northern Ireland's top seed Mark Allen progressed to the quarter-finals at the Players Championship in Preston by beating Scotland's Stephen Maguire 6-2.

Allen, who has won the International Championship and Scottish Open this year, opened up a 5-0 advantage helped by breaks of 67 and 61.

Maguire cut Allen's lead to 5-2 after runs of 62 and 77 but a break of 66 secured the Northern Ireland man's win.

Allen will face either Dave Gilbert or Stuart Bingham on Thursday evening.

Gilbert will meet Bingham in an all-English contest on Wednesday.

This week's tournament features the leading 16 players from the one-year ranking list.

Allen goes in as top seed having earned his two ranking tournament victories this season and banked more than £350,000 in prize money.

