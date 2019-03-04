Ronnie O'Sullivan in bizarre 'Australian' interview at Players Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan did his post-match interview in an Australian accent

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan adopted an Australian accent after reaching the quarter-finals of the Players Championship.

The 43-year-old Englishman pretended to be from down under after he downed Barry Hawkins 6-4 in Preston.

"It's all good. I should have been an impersonator," O'Sullivan told BBC Lancashire Sport.

The world number three began with an opening-frame break of 106, the 995th century of his career.

"I dip in with a bit of Cockney, a bit of Australian and a bit of Scouse, you know what I mean mate?" he said after the victory.

When asked if there was any particular reason why he was trying to talk like an Australian, the five-time world champion from Essex said: "No mate, I just feel totally positive.

"When you talk Aussie, the Aussies are just winners mate, you know? You've got to love a winner.

"Us English, we love a loser, so I thought I'm fed up of being a loser, I'm going to talk like a winner, like the Aussies. Get the Ashes won, mate."

O'Sullivan, who will play Mark Selby or John Higgins next, led 3-0 and 5-2 before Hawkins made a fight of it.

"It was a very tough match and he made me work hard for it.

"I'm just so pleased to get through in the end. It was a tough match against a tough opponent."