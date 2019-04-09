2019 World Snooker Championship: How to watch on the BBC
-
- From the section Snooker
BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2019 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV and online.
The tournament will be played at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, starting on Saturday, 20 April, with the final to be played on Sunday and Monday, 5-6 May.
Wales' Mark Williams, at the age of 43, pulled off a major shock to win his third world title in 2018, beating Scotland's John Higgins 18-16 in the final to become the second oldest winner in Crucible history.
This year's winner will be awarded £500,000, with the total prize fund of more than £2m the largest ever at a snooker event.
Coverage
All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 20 April
Live
13:15-16:30, BBC One
10:00-12:00 & 16:30-17:30, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 17:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
13:15-18:00, Connected TV and online
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (21 April)
Sunday, 21 April
Live
10:00-12:15 & 14:00-18:00, BBC Two
14:35-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (22 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Monday, 22 April
Live
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (23 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 23 April
Live
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (24 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 24 April
Live
10:00-11:30 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (25 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Thursday, 25 April
Live
13:00-18:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (26 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:30-05:20, 07:20-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:30-04:30, 05:20-07:20, 08:10-10:10 & 11:00-13:00 BBC Red Button
Friday, 26 April
Live
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (27 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 27 April
Live
13:45-16:30, BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (28 April)
Replays
Highlights - 03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 28 April
Live
10:00-12:15, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
17:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (29 April)
Replays
Highlights - 03:05-03:55 & 05:55-06:45, BBC Red Button
Extra - 03:55-05:55, BBC Red Button
Monday, 29 April
Live
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (30 April)
Replays
Highlights - 04:30-05:20, 07:20-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:30-04:30, 05:20-07:20 & 08:10-10:10, BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 30 April
Live
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (1 May)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 1 May
Live
10:00-11:30, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two (2 May)
Replays
Highlights - 04:20-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:20-04:20, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Thursday, 2 May
Live
13:00-18:00 & 19:30-20:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Replays
Highlights - 04:30-05:20, 07:20-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:30-04:30, 05:20-07:20, 08:10-10:10 & 11:00-13:00, BBC Red Button
Friday, 3 May
Live
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30, BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Replay
Highlights - 02:35-10:00, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 4 May
Live
14:00-16:10, BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:10-17:30 & 19:30-22:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-22:30, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Replay
Highlights - 02:35-10:00, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 5 May
Live
14:00-17:30 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two
14:00-18:00 & 19:00-00:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Monday, 6 May
Live
14:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.