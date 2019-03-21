Tour Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan comes back to beat Judd Trump in thriller

O'Sullivan trailed 6-2 going into the evening session

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump on the final black in a thrilling Tour Championship semi-final in Llandudno.

Trump, 29, led 6-2 at the mid-session interval and moved 8-5 up when he took a frame lasting more than 40 minutes.

But O'Sullivan - seeking the world-number one spot with a tournament win - found a 130 clearance followed by 134.

'The Rocket' claimed five of the last six frames and pounced when Trump missed yellow for match ball in the decider to win through to the final.

