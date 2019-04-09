World Snooker Championship 2019: Schedule

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The 2019 World Snooker Championship will take place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from Saturday, 20 April, to Monday, 6 May.

A field of 32 players will take part in the finale of the World Snooker season, all vying for the top prize of £500,000.

Last year's champion Mark Williams will be number one seed, with 15 other seeds determined by the world rankings following the China Open, which finished on 7 April.

The remaining 16 challengers will come through qualifying, held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield from 10-17 April.

2018 winner: Mark Williams (Wal)

2018 highest tournament break: John Higgins (Sco) 146

Schedule

First round (best of 19 frames)

Matches will be played 20-25 April.

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Matches will be played 25-29 April.

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Matches will be played 30 April-1 May.

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Matches will be played 2-4 May.

Final (best of 35 frames)

Match to be played across four sessions on 5-6 May.