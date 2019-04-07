China Open: Neil Robertson thrashes Jack Lisowski in final

Robertson (left) also beat Jack Lisowski (right) in the final of the Riga Masters in July 2018

Neil Robertson won his third ranking title of the season by thrashing Jack Lisowski 11-4 in the China Open final.

Breaks of 141 and 100 helped the Australian establish a dominant 8-2 lead after the first session.

The 37-year-old then secured the three frames he needed for the title in the evening session to win the tournament in Beijing for a second time.

The victory moved Robertson up to fourth in the world and earned him £225,000.

Robertson also beat England's Lisowski in the final of the Riga Masters in July 2018.

