World Snooker Championship: Reanne Evans to play Zhang Yong in first qualifying round

Reanne Evans last won the women's world title in 2016

Eleven-time women's world champion Reanne Evans will play Zhang Yong in the first qualifying round of the 2019 World Snooker Championship.

Ng On-yee, the reigning women's world champion, faces former Masters winner Alan McManus, while six-time Crucible runner-up Jimmy White takes on Ross Bulman.

Three-time ranking event winner Marco Fu plays Chinese teenager Luo Honghao.

Qualifying is at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport from 10-17 April.

Only the top 16 seeds have earned an automatic place for the World Championship.

The event starts on 20 April at the Crucible in Sheffield, with three-time champion Mark Williams looking to defend his title.

World Championship top seeds

Mark Williams Ronnie O'Sullivan Mark Selby Neil Robertson John Higgins Mark Allen Judd Trump Kyren Wilson Barry Hawkins Ding Junhui Jack Lisowski Stuart Bingham Shaun Murphy Luca Brecel Stephen Maguire David Gilbert

