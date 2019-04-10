World Snooker Championship: Joe Swail loses 10-1 to Joe O'Connor in first round qualifier

From the section

Swail has reached 10 major ranking semi-finals

Joe Swail was beaten 10-1 by Joe O'Connor in the first round of the World Snooker Championship qualifiers.

The 49-year-old Northern Irishman suffered the heavy defeat to England's O'Connor at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport on Wednesday.

Swail, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2000 and 2001, is currently ranked 87 in the world.

The qualifying stages are taking place from 10-17 April.

Swail's fellow Northern Irishman Mark Allen is seeded sixth for the World Championship.

The event starts on 20 April at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with three-time champion Mark Williams looking to defend his title.