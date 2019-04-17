World Snooker Championship qualifying: Amateur James Cahill qualifies for Crucible

James Cahill dropped off the tour in 2017

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

James Cahill has become the first amateur to reach the Crucible by beating Michael Judge.

Cahill, 23, beat Irishman Judge 10-6 after both amateurs had defeated professionals to reach the World Championship's final qualifying round.

The Blackpool potter will now regain professional status after booking his Crucible debut.

Elsewhere Scotland's Anthony McGill won seven-straight frames as he came from 7-2 down to beat Robert Milkins 10-8.

English trio Gary Wilson, Mark Davis and Martin Gould also made it through the final qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, China's Zhou Yuelong and Michael Georgiou - who will become the first Cypriot to play at the Crucible - completed Wednesday's afternoon winners.

The other eight qualifying ties reach a conclusion on Wednesday evening with former World champion Graeme Dott and two-time Crucible finalists Ali Carter and Matthew Stevens among those in action.

Dott, the 2006 champion, holds a commanding 7-2 lead over Norway's Kurt Maflin while Stevens trails China's Tian Pengfei by the same score. Carter leads fellow Englishman John Astley 6-3.

The draw for the first round of World Championship - which starts on Saturday and runs until 6 May - will be made on Thursday at 11:00 BST at the Crucible Theatre.

World Championship final qualifying round results:

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha) 10-6 Joe O'Connor (Eng)

Gary Wilson (Eng) 10-6 Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Mark Davis (Eng) 10-7 Lyu Haotian (Chn)

Zhou Yuelong (Chn) 10-6 Eden Sharav (Sco)

James Cahill (Eng) 10-6 Michael Judge (Ire)

Michael Georgiou (Cyp) 10-8 Yan Bingtao (Chn)

Martin Gould (Eng) 10-8 Daniel Wells (Wal)

Anthony McGill (Sco) 10-8 Robert Milkins (Eng)