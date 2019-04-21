World Championship 2019: Mark Selby hopes to find best form at Crucible

Leicester's Mark Selby won the world championship in Sheffield in 2014, 2016 and 2017

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Three-time champion Mark Selby remains confident that he can find his best form at the World Championship following a "mixed" season.

The 2014, 2016 and 2017 Crucible winner has only reached two ranking event semi-finals this season.

In his only appearance in a final in September, 35-year-old Selby won the China Championship.

"Results-wise it's not not been the best when you analyse it," the Leicester man told BBC Sport.

"But performance wise I have come up against players who have been playing well, like Neil Robertson, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"If you win a couple of those tight matches and turn some of those into wins then who knows and the season is a lot different."

World number two Selby faces Chinese debutant Zhao Xintong in the first round on Monday morning in what will be his 15th appearance at snooker's showpiece event.

"It will be tough," the 15-time ranking event winner added. "He is a very talented player and one of the up-and-coming Chinese players. But it's difficult coming here for the first time."

