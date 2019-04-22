World Championship 2019: Shaun Murphy records 10-0 win at Crucible

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Shaun Murphy beats Luo Honghao 10-0 - best shots

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Former champion Shaun Murphy dished out the biggest defeat in Crucible history in a record-equalling 10-0 first-round win over Chinese qualifier Luo Honghao.

World number 92 Honghao managed just 89 points, the fewest in a match at the showpiece event in its 43-year history.

Murphy, winner in 2005, enjoyed only the second whitewash in the event, equalling the score when veteran Eddie Charlton lost to John Parrott in 1992.

The previous lowest points tally at the Sheffield venue was Danny Fowler's 191.

That was set in losing 10-1 to Stephen Hendry in 1993.

Murphy, who faces 2010 champion Neil Robertson in the last 16, said: "Everyone was talking about the record and it was in the back of my mind that I could make a bit of history."

The 2005 champion led 9-0 overnight having scored four centuries, including a tournament high break of 138.

When play resumed Luo, 19, missed a couple of chances to get a frame on the board before Murphy got over the line with a break of 59.

"It's been the worst season of my life," added 36-year-old Murphy, who has only once gone beyond the third round of a ranking event this season, reaching the Scottish Open final in December and losing to Mark Allen.

"This a very special place. It's the holy ground for snooker players and it gets your juices flowing. Maybe that is the spark.

"I have had a season to forget but I am trying to turn the ship around. There are glimmers of good form but I am not getting ahead of myself."

Three-time champion Mark Selby is also in action on Monday morning. The Leicester man faces another Chinese qualifier, Zhao Xintong, in a match that will conclude in the evening session.

Tournament favourite and five-time former winner Ronnie O'Sullivan starts his tournament against amateur James Cahill at 14:30 BST, while John Higgins, a four-time champion in Sheffield, plays to a finish in his meeting with fellow veteran Mark Davis.