World Championship 2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan behind against James Cahill
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan trails gutsy amateur James Cahill 5-4 after a shaky opening session in their first-round World Championship match.
Debutant qualifier Cahill, the first amateur to ever play at the Crucible, settled immediately to go 1-0 up.
He then trailed the five-time champion 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but came back on each occasion and pinched frame nine against an increasingly rattled O'Sullivan.
Four-time champion John Higgins beat Mark Davis 10-7 to progress.
More to follow.
