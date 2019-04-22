World Championship 2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan behind against James Cahill

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan trails gutsy amateur James Cahill 5-4 after a shaky opening session in their first-round World Championship match.

Debutant qualifier Cahill, the first amateur to ever play at the Crucible, settled immediately to go 1-0 up.

He then trailed the five-time champion 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but came back on each occasion and pinched frame nine against an increasingly rattled O'Sullivan.

Four-time champion John Higgins beat Mark Davis 10-7 to progress.

