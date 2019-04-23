World Championship 2019: Judd Trump trails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
World number seven Judd Trump faces a battle to stay in the World Championship after falling 6-3 behind against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.
Trump won the opening frame of their first-round tie but Un-Nooh's attacking play saw him take the next three.
The Masters champion responded with a tournament-high break of 141, but Un-Nooh won three of four for a first-session lead.
Elsewhere, David Gilbert beat Joe Perry 10-7 to reach round two.
World number 16 Gilbert held off a spirited fightback from his fellow Englishman to reach the second round for only the second time in his career.
Gilbert, making his first Crucible appearance as a top-16 player, was 6-3 to the good overnight and stretched that advantage to 8-4.
One-time world number eight and former Crucible semi-finalist Perry added breaks of 69 and 72 to an earlier 136 to get back to 8-7 but Gilbert closed out the win.
"I fell over the line in the end but I will certainly take it. I didn't play that well but scrapped like mad," he said.
"I woke up on Monday with severe man flu and was really struggling so it was purely a matter of digging in and getting to 10. It's a massive win for me."
The 37-year-old will now face reigning champion Mark Williams in the second round.
In-form Trump struggles
Trump has been in imperious form at times this season, winning two ranking events and taking the Masters title with a 10-4 demolition of Ronnie O'Sullivan in January.
But he made too many uncharacteristic errors against the impressive Un-Nooh and has plenty of work to do to keep in the hunt for a maiden Crucible title when the final session plays to a finish on Wednesday morning.
Analysis
Steve Davis, six-time world champion
While Judd isn't older, he will feel like he is the more experienced player and it is always a shock when the player you are expected to outplay outplays you.
He will be reeling. He has a night to sleep on it and come out fresh and fighting, but if Thepchaiya keeps that level up it will be very difficult.