World Championship 2019: Judd Trump overturns 6-3 deficit to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

World Snooker Championship: Trump wins after Un-Nooh miscue

Judd Trump overturned a 6-3 deficit to win a thrilling final-frame decider against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and keep his World Championship hopes on track.

The world number seven was outplayed on Tuesday and in danger of joining Ronnie O'Sullivan as a first-round casualty.

But he rediscovered his form to win five of the first six frames on Wednesday morning for an 8-7 lead.

The Thai world number 43 forced a deciding frame but a horrible miscue helped Trump to a 10-9 win.

Trump will play Ding Junhui in the last 16.

More to follow.

Analysis

Ken Doherty, 1997 world champion

Both players really felt the pressure towards the end, but it was a fantastic performance by Judd in the second session and a fantastic match from start to finish.

Both players are great exponents of potting and break-building and it was a treat for the crowd.

Thepchaiya was very unlucky and looked so disappointed, but fair play to Judd - he came back very well.