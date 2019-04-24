World Championship 2019: Mark Allen knocked out by Zhou Yuelong

China's Zhou Yuelong survived a fight-back from Mark Allen, having led 9-2

A spirited fightback by Mark Allen proved in vain as he was beaten 10-7 by China's Zhou Yuelong to become the third seed to lose in the first round of this year's World Championship.

The Northern Irishman, the world number six, was below par as he trailed 7-2 overnight and quickly fell 9-2 behind.

Allen rattled off five frames as Zhou's previously superb game began to crumble with the winning line in sight.

But the world number 35 edged a scrappy frame 17 to progress.

The 21-year-old, who faces either Jack Lisowski or Ali Carter in the last 16, fluffed glorious chances to ensure a place in the last 16 for the first time at 9-5 and 9-6 ahead.

His performance in the final six frames was in stark contrast to the stunning form he showed on Tuesday when hit a ton and five breaks of 50 plus to lay the foundations for a seemingly convincing victory.

A break of 70 moved Zhou 8-2 ahead, but despite then moving to with a frame of victory his game fell apart under increasing pressure.

Allen, a double ranking event winner this season, compiled breaks of 68, 60, 131 and 72 as he reduced the deficit to 9-7.

But Zhou somehow regained his composure to halt the charge, puffing out his cheeks in relief as he potted the final pink to ensure his progress.

Allen joins pre-tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan and Belgium's Luca Brecel in losing in the last 32.

