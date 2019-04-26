World Championship 2019: Judd Trump plays down chances despite favourite tag

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Trump wins after Un-Nooh miscue

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

New World Championship favourite Judd Trump has played down his title chances and says he is yet to find his best form at the sport's showpiece event.

The world number seven scraped into round two with a 10-9 win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to set up a last-16 tie with Ding Junhui.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's shock defeat by James Cahill means Bristol's Trump has become the bookmakers' favourite.

"I am one of the players who has a lot to prove here," Trump, 29, insisted.

"A lot of the other top players have already won it so they have that experience.

"The way Neil Robertson is playing, he is definitely the favourite. Mark Selby will always be dangerous and so will John Higgins."

Trump, who is making his 10th Crucible appearance, instantly became a fans' favourite when his attacking "naughty snooker" took him all the way to the 2011 final, a thrilling match that he eventually lost 18-15 against Higgins.

Two further semi-final appearances have followed, but he said he has always struggled in the first round.

"I don't think I have ever really played well here [in the first round]," added Trump, whose second-round tie begins on Saturday.

"When I was a qualifier in 2011 and played Neil, that is the best I have played. Since then it has always been a bit of a struggle.

"Hopefully I will settle down and enjoy that game against Ding. I need to raise my game against the better players."

Robertson was the defending champion when Trump beat him, but a maiden title has so far eluded the Englishman.

However, Trump has said a more measured approach to the previously all-out attacking style has resulted in the best and most productive season of his career.

Two ranking titles and a glorious Masters victory, stylishly sealed with a 10-4 demolition of O'Sullivan in the final, have been rich reward for a fully focused 12 months.

The Masters win means Trump, the 2011 UK Championship winner, has now won two of snooker's prestigious Triple Crown events.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.