World Championship 2019: Neil Robertson takes two-frame lead over Shaun Murphy

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy
Neil Robertson (left) and Shaun Murphy are both attempting to win the world title for a second time
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
In-form Neil Robertson built a 5-3 lead against fellow former champion Shaun Murphy in the opening last-16 tie at this year's World Championship.

World number four Robertson took the opener with a 106 break and led 3-0.

Murphy, the 2005 Crucible winner, scored a 109 en route to winning two of the next three to trail 4-2.

Robertson's second ton made it 5-2 before Murphy scored another century, but missed out on a maximum 147 having potted 14 reds and 14 blacks.

Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy

