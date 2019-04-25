World Championship 2019: Neil Robertson takes two-frame lead over Shaun Murphy
-
- From the section Snooker
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
In-form Neil Robertson built a 5-3 lead against fellow former champion Shaun Murphy in the opening last-16 tie at this year's World Championship.
World number four Robertson took the opener with a 106 break and led 3-0.
Murphy, the 2005 Crucible winner, scored a 109 en route to winning two of the next three to trail 4-2.
Robertson's second ton made it 5-2 before Murphy scored another century, but missed out on a maximum 147 having potted 14 reds and 14 blacks.
More to follow.
- Former finalist Carter into round two
- Latest scores, schedule and results
- How to watch live on the BBC
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.