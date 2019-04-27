World Championship 2019: Mark Selby loses to Gary Wilson

Media playback is not supported on this device Superb Wilson stuns three-time champion Selby - best shots

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Three-time champion Mark Selby suffered a shock 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson in the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Selby, 35, fell 5-3 and 9-7 behind before levelling at 10-10.

But qualifier and fellow Englishman Wilson, 33, held himself together superbly by claiming three frames on the trot, including a cool 92 break.

Defending champion Mark Williams returned from hospital but trails David Gilbert 9-7 at the Crucible.

Welshman Williams, 44, felt unwell after a first session in which he fell 5-3 behind.

He had tests at Sheffield's Northern General before coming back to the Crucible for Saturday's morning session.

Williams and England's Gilbert play to a finish from 19:00 BST.

Williams made breaks of 86 and 101 to trail 8-7 and a break of 68 in the 16th frame, but former potato farmer Gilbert hit back with a superb 69 clearance to maintain his two-frame advantage.

Taxi for Selby as Wilson relishes 'best result of my career'

Gary Wilson said he had previously considered quitting the sport

Selby won the China Championship in September but has struggled to find his best form since, usurped at the top of the world rankings by Ronnie O'Sullivan and failing to reach another final this season.

He continued his poor recent record in Triple Crown events, last winning consecutive games at the World, UK or Masters in 2017 when he won the title in Sheffield.

Wilson is a former taxi driver who is playing in the World Championship for only the second time.

He gained a measure of revenge for his 10-2 thrashing by Selby in the 2015 China Open final to set up a last-eight meeting against fellow Ali Carter or Zhou Yuelong, both of whom also qualified.

Wilson described the surprise victory as "the best result of my career".

Asked if he can go on to win the tournament, Wilson replied: "Who knows? I was close to quitting many times. I always knew deep down I was good enough and could make a living in this game.

"There are times you are literally all over the place, can't pot a ball and think, 'What's the point? I can't even play.' It's a strange game."

Selby said he did not think his performance was "that bad", adding: "Gary played well and deserved to win. I felt I missed the boat yesterday and the run of the ball in the first two sessions didn't go my way.

"I'll have a month and a half off now, go on holiday and forget about the season."