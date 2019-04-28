World Championship 2019: Barry Hawkins leads Kyren Wilson 6-2

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Would you believe it?' Hawkins misses easy black as he closes on 147

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Barry Hawkins scored four centuries to open up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the World Championship second round.

Hawkins, 40, made runs of 105, 130, 136 and 137, including missing the 14th black while set for a maximum 147.

Fellow Englishman Wilson fell 4-0 behind, with a highest break of four, but made a 111 to stay in touch at the Crucible in Sheffield.

China's Zhou Yuelong leads 5-3 against two-time finalist and fellow qualifier Ali Carter from England.

Carter won a second frame which lasted almost an hour, but Zhou found his rhythm to stroke in breaks of 106, 105 and 64.

Both matches will resume at 19:00 BST.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.