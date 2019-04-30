World Championship 2019: Ali Carter trails Gary Wilson in quarter-finals

Ali Carter was a World Championship finalist in 2008 and 2012

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May

Two-time finalist Ali Carter trails fellow qualifier Gary Wilson 5-3 after the first session of their World Championship quarter-final.

Carter, runner-up to Ronnie O'Sullivan in both 2008 and 2012 at the Crucible, surged into a 3-0 lead, with one frame featuring a sublime 135 break.

First-time quarter-finalist Wilson hit back by taking five in a row with runs of 109, 86 and 134 to edge in front.

Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert are tied at 4-4 after the first session.

The two players looked edgy at times, but Gilbert - a former potato farmer - found his fluency in the eighth frame with a 109 break.

Both of the best-of-25 quarter-final matches resume on Tuesday evening and conclude on Wednesday.

In the afternoon session, tournament favourite Neil Robertson faces four-time champion John Higgins, while Masters champion Judd Trump is up against Scotland's Stephen Maguire.