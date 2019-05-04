World Snooker Championship 2019: Judd Trump breaks Crucible century record

Judd Trump set the new record with a 114 break in his semi-final against Gary Wilson

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Judd Trump struck the 87th century at this year's World Championship, making it a record at the Crucible Theatre.

Englishman Trump's 114 break in the semi-final against Gary Wilson surpassed the previous best of 86, compiled in both 2015 and 2016.

Qualifier Wilson has made the most so far with eight, while opponent Trump is one adrift with seven.

The record for most centuries made in a single tournament is 16 by seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry in 2002.

With the semi-finals still to be completed and the best-of-35 frame final to come, the 100 centuries landmark could be reached for the first time in Sheffield.

