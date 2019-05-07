World Snooker Championship: Punter wins £10,000 after placing bet on eight-year-old Judd Trump

Media playback is not supported on this device World final is 'the best I've ever played' - Trump

A punter has landed a windfall after backing Judd Trump at 1,000-1 to be world snooker champion when he was aged eight - 21 years ago.

Trump's 18-9 victory over John Higgins in the Crucible final netted horse racing journalist Neil Morrice £10,000.

The 62-year-old placed a £10 bet with bookmaker Coral in 1998 after spotting Trump's talent at a snooker club near Bristol with his son.

"Judd looked something special even as an eight-year-old," said Morrice.

"So I've been following his career closely from the start."

He was running out of time as the wager specifically stated Trump - beaten by Higgins in the 2011 final - had to win the title before 2020 before his 30th birthday.

Morrice saw the young Trump in action at the Keynsham Snooker Club.

"Eight years ago, I thought I might win my bet, it was John Higgins who stood in Judd's way then, so I was hoping for a different outcome this year, and thankfully there was," added Morrice.

"I guess I'll have to back him again next year, although of course I won't be getting odds of 1,000-1."

Trump is rated a 3-1 shot to win the championship again next year.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "Neil first saw Judd Trump in action when his 12-year-old son played a frame against him, and at the time he was so young he needed to stand on a box to reach the table.

"Having spotted his star potential so early, he was quick to place his bet at 1,000-1 that Judd would win the World Championship before his 30th birthday.

"His foresight almost paid off in 2011, but thanks to John Higgins we escaped the payout that year, but there was a different and much happier outcome this year."