Judd Trump: World champion wins Player of the Year double

Judd Trump has won both the World Snooker and Snooker Writers' Player of the Year awards after clinching his maiden World Championship title.

The Bristolian, 29, easily beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final on 6 May.

That victory saw him become the 11th player to complete the Triple Crown, having won the Masters in January and the UK Championship in 2011.

Amateur James Cahill won Performance of the Year for shocking Ronnie O'Sullivan in round one of the World Championship.

Cahill had already made history by becoming the first amateur to compete at the Crucible before knocking out the five-time champion and world number one.

No stopping Trump in 2019

Trump's calendar year started superbly with an emphatic victory over O'Sullivan in the final of the Masters as he thrashed him 10-4 at Alexandra Palace.

He has also secured victory at the Northern Ireland Open and World Grand Prix and he has become the first player to earn more than £1m from a single season.

While his campaign has been unquestionably dominant it is the third year in a row that the world champion has also been named World Snooker Player of the Year, following Mark Selby in 2017 and Mark Williams in 2018.