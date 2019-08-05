International Championship: Mark Allen starts title defence with win
-
- From the section Snooker
Mark Allen began the defence of his International Championship title with a 6-1 win over England's Sam Craigie.
The Northern Irishman, who beat Neil Robertson in last year's final in Daqing, China, had a highest break of 141 and made two others over 50.
Allen now faces veteran Mark Davis in the second round.
Elsewhere, Mark Selby defeated Liam Highfield 6-3 but there was a shock 6-2 loss for Mark Williams at the hands of Jak Jones of Wales.
World champion Judd Trump plays his first-round match later on Monday against home player Zhang Anda.