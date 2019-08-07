International Championship: Allen reaches China last eight

From the section

Antrim's Mark Allen is seventh in the world rankings

Mark Allen continued his bid to retain the International Championship title with a comfortable 6-2 victory over England's Ali Carter.

The Northern Irishman produced a dominant display in the last-16 match with a highest break of 119.

The 33-year-old has impressed in China with three successive 6-1 victories before beating Carter.

Allen also knocked in breaks of 52, 69, 57, 62 and 71 as he maintained his fine form in Daqing.

The defending champion, who defeated Neil Robertson in last year's final, will face China's Ding Junhui or Liang Wenbo in the quarter-finals.