Judd Trump beats Mark Selby to reach final in China

Judd Trump
Judd Trump became the new world one by overtaking Ronnie O'Sullivan on Wednesday

World champion Judd Trump beat two-time winner Mark Selby to reach the final of the International Championship.

Trump, who replaced Ronnie O'Sullivan as world number one earlier this week, won 9-4 in Daqing, China.

The 29-year-old fell 3-1 behind but recovered to lead 5-3 at the end of the opening session, dropping just one more frame on his way to victory.

"It was probably somewhere near how I was playing to win the World Championship," said Trump.

Defending champion Mark Allen will face Shaun Murphy in the other semi-final.

