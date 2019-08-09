Judd Trump beats Mark Selby to reach final in China
-
- From the section Snooker
World champion Judd Trump beat two-time winner Mark Selby to reach the final of the International Championship.
Trump, who replaced Ronnie O'Sullivan as world number one earlier this week, won 9-4 in Daqing, China.
The 29-year-old fell 3-1 behind but recovered to lead 5-3 at the end of the opening session, dropping just one more frame on his way to victory.
"It was probably somewhere near how I was playing to win the World Championship," said Trump.
Defending champion Mark Allen will face Shaun Murphy in the other semi-final.