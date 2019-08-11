Judd Trump hammers Shaun Murphy 10-3 to win China final

Trump has overtaken Ronnie O'Sullivan as the world number one

World champion Judd Trump put in a commanding performance to beat Shaun Murphy 10-3 in the International Championship final in China.

Trump knocked in a 104 break on the way to a 5-0 lead before Murphy took three of the last four frames of the afternoon session to trail 6-3.

The new world number one then took the opening four frames of the evening session to secure victory.

The win in Daqing netted the 29-year-old the £175,000 first prize.

The tournament was Trump's first since he won the world title in May gave him his 12th ranking event victory of his career.

"After the World Championship, it was always going to be difficult," said Trump.

"I went away and prepared as a world champion should do. It is very easy to get a little bit carried away after wining at the Crucible and to drop off a little bit.

"So to get my foot back on the gas and win in the first event shows just how hard I've worked in the off season."

Trump replaced Ronnie O'Sullivan as world number one earlier this week to return to the top of the rankings for the first time since March 2013.