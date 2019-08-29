Snooker player Liam Davies, 13, targeting professional breakthrough

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Davies, 13, is aiming to break onto snooker's pro circuit

Liam Davies is hoping to become a snooker professional in 2020 before he turns 14 years old.

Davies is already Welsh Under-18 champion and has accepted an invitation to compete in World Snooker's second-tier Challenge Tour.

The 13-year-old could earn a professional card by finishing in the top two of the 10-event Tour - provided he receives home tutoring.

Davies is currently given time off school to compete in events.

He says he already has the full backing of Tredegar Comprehensive School.

"It hasn't affected me; and the school has been great," said Davies, who is partially deaf.

"I can have days off whenever I need to play in all the events on the Tour."

'Amazing buzz'

There is an automatic pro card for the winner of the Challenge Tour, plus the winner of a play-off event between the next eight players in the rankings.

Davies already has experience of playing against full-time professionals.

Aged 12, he was the youngest ever player to compete in a professional tournament in the one-frame Shoot Out in Watford in February.

He enjoyed the experience despite losing 136-1 against the former world number six Ricky Walden, who made a break of 132.

"That was an amazing buzz, walking out in front of a packed arena," added Davies.

Coached by Welsh professional Lee Walker, Davies has his own table at the Scala snooker club in Merthyr Tydfil.

His father Leyton owns the club, having converted the building which was derelict.

Davies, from Tredegar, says his ambition is to emulate Mark Williams - from nearby Cwm - who won the World Championship for a third time in 2018.

"I've always looked up to Mark. He's a very talented player and one day I hope to be like him."

