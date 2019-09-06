John Higgins & Stephen Maguire to meet in Bangkok final

Stephen Maguire. left, and John Higgins teamed up at this summer's World Cup

John Higgins and Stephen Maguire will meet in an all-Scottish final at the Six Red World Championship in Bangkok.

Higgins, 44, beat Mark Williams 7-5 in the semi-finals on Friday, after topping his group then overcoming Wu Yize and David Gilbert.

Maguire, 38, won his own group and beating Jimmy White, Ali Carter and then Gary Wilson 7-5 in the last four.

The duo were were team-mates in June when they won the Snooker World Cup for Scotland.

