Stephen Maguire beats John Higgins in Six Red Bangkok final

Stephen Maguire and John Higgins won the World Cup together in June

Stephen Maguire won his first title in five years after beating fellow Scot John Higgins in the final of the Six Red World Championship in Bangkok.

The pair were tied at 6-6 before Maguire pulled away to take the last two frames for victory.

Maguire, who won the event in 2014, led 3-0 before regular practice partner Higgins hit back with four frames in a row.

"It feels good, I was very lucky," said Maguire.

The pair combined to lift the World Cup for Scotland in June, with Maguire's last individual success coming in the 2014 Lisbon Open.