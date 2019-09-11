Shanghai Masters: Mark Allen 'trying a new approach' as he reaches last eight

Mark Allen is sixth in the world rankings
Allen had to come from behind to beat Liang

Mark Allen has said he is "staying away from coaches" after reaching the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

The Northern Ireland man defeated Wenbo Liang 6-5 to set up a last-eight encounter with world champion Judd Trump.

"I'm trying a different approach this year," said Allen, 33, who won the Masters title in 2018.

"I'm going to stay away from coaches and instead I am working with a friend who has come with me for the year.

"I think I have learnt enough over the years from different coaches to manage my own game. Having my mate with me for a bit of company is something a bit different."

Allen came from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 before having to come back from 5-4 down to beat Chinese opponent Liang.

Trump defeated fellow Englishman David Gilbert 6-4 in his second round match on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy to have won that game because I was nowhere near my best and my preparation wasn't great," Allen added.

"You have to dig in when you're not at your best and I managed to do that today.

"I'm looking forward to playing Judd. I will have to play much better than I have done today, but it is a game I am quietly confident about."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport