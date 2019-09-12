Shanghai Masters: Mark Allen beats Judd Trump 6-1 to make semi-finals

Allen had to come from behind to beat Wenbo

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen compiled five breaks of over 50 as he beat Judd Trump 6-1 to make the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

The Antrim man raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 63 and 62 and, after extending his lead, Trump replied with a 109 to make it 3-1.

Breaks of 55, 73 and 69 saw Allen take victory and book a last-four clash with Shaun Murphy or Jack Lisowski.

Neil Robertson beat Barry Hawkins 6-2 in Thursday's other quarter-final.

Australian Robertson will face Ronnie O'Sullivan or Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals.

Allen, 33, had defeated Liang Wenbo 6-5 on Wednesday to make the quarter-finals of the Invitation event.

He is currently ranked seven in the world.