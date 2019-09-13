Shanghai Masters: Shaun Murphy reaches final with comfortable win over Mark Allen

Allen had defeated Judd Trump in the quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy has secured a comfortable 10-3 win over Mark Allen to reach the final of the Shanghai Masters.

The former world champion assumed control early in Friday's semi-final, moving into a 3-1 lead after losing the opening frame.

Northern Ireland man Allen missed an easy green at 4-3 down and never threatened to come back after that.

England's Murphy will play either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

After going into the evening session 6-3 up, Murphy hit breaks of 64 and 80 to take the match away from Allen, before finishing with his fifth century of the tournament.