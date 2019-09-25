China Championship: Mark Allen beaten 5-4 in second round by Thailand's Noppon Saengkham

Allen reached the semi-finals at the recent Shanghai Championship

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is out of the China Championship in Guangzhou after losing 5-4 in the second round against Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

The Thai player, a former world under-21 champion, moved into a 2-0 lead helped by a break of 140 in frame two.

A run of 72 in frame three contributed to Allen levelling at 2-2 and he fought back from 3-2 and 4-3 down to force a decider, helped by a break of 117.

But Saengkham won a close final frame to set up a clash with David Gilbert.

World number seven Allen, 33, reached the semi-finals at the Shanghai Masters two weeks ago where he was beaten 10-3 by England's Shaun Murphy.

Saengkham, 27, is 39th in the world rankings.