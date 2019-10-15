English Open: Stephen Maguire loses in first round at the K2 in Crawley

Stephen Maguire lost in the 2018 English Open semis to eventual winner Stuart Bingham

Scotland's Stephen Maguire lost 4-0 to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the English Open.

World number 14 Maguire reached the semi-finals in 2018 but only scored 62 points in four frames against a player 27 places below him in the rankings.

Un-Nooh hit breaks of 86, 65, 117 and 75 to reach the second round of the tournament at the K2 in Crawley.

Elsewhere, there were victories for top-10 players Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson.

Three-time world champion Williams had been level at 2-2 with Jamie Clarke but won the next two frames, including a break of 142 in the sixth, to clinch the match 4-2.

World number seven Wilson made breaks of 95 and 72 in his 4-2 victory over China's Liang Wenbo, Northern Ireland's Allen lost the opening frame but went on to beat Thailand's James Wattana 4-2, while Australia's Robertson secured a routine 4-0 success over Wales' Kishan Hirani.

The 1997 world champion Ken Doherty was beaten 4-0 by Hong Kong's Marco Fu, while six-time world finalist Jimmy White, 57, lost 4-2 to 17-year-old Chinese player Bai Langning.

Reigning champion Stuart Bingham is among those in action on Wednesday as he faces China's Si Jiahui in the second round.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has repeatedly criticised the facilities and lack of atmosphere at the West Sussex venue, plays 19-year-old Yuan Sijun of China.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.