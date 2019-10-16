English Open: Mark Allen through to third round with whitewash win over Andy Lee

Allen reached the semi-finals at the recent Shanghai Championship

Mark Allen hammered Andy Lee 4-0 to go through to the third round of the English Open in Crawley.

Breaks of 79 and 86 in the final two frames saw the Northern Ireland man move comfortably into the last 32.

Allen seized the initiative in the opening frame after Lee missed a black and remained in control throughout.

He will play England's Louis Heathcote on Thursday after the Englishman went through to the third round with a 4-3 win over Adam Stefanow.

Allen, the 2018 Masters champion, began his English Open bid with a 4-2 victory over James Wattana.

