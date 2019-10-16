English Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats China's Yuan Sijun in Crawley

Ronnie O'Sullivan is playing in his first ranking event of the season, but did win the Shanghai Masters, a non-ranking event, last month

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan edged past 19-year-old Chinese player Yuan Sijun in the second round of the English Open in Crawley.

Yuan, ranked 48th in the world, held a 3-1 lead before breaks of 81 and 84 from O'Sullivan levelled the match.

The world number two then made a break of 87 to move into the third round.

Former world champion Stuart Bingham, who won this event in 2018, lost 4-1 to 17-year-old Chinese player Si Jiahui in round two at the K2 leisure centre.

The teenager, ranked 114th in the world, is in his first season as a professional after he advanced through Q School to gain his place on the tour in May and now faces compatriot Zhou Yuelong in the third round.

For O'Sullivan, it is the second time in this tournament that he has needed a deciding frame, having beaten Jamie O'Neill 4-3 in round one.

The 43-year-old has repeatedly been critical of the West Sussex venue, describing it as "a hellhole" last year.

He was again unhappy after his win over O'Neill as he said that "every day in Crawley is a day lost in my life".

O'Sullivan will face either Iran's Hossein Vafaei, the world number 31, or China's Chen Feilong, who is ranked 89th, in the third round.

The Englishman is playing in his first ranking tournament since losing in the opening round of the World Championship in April, although he did win the non-ranking Shanghai Masters last month.

"I'm not used to playing matches, I've not played in five months apart from four matches at the Shanghai Masters," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"Everyone else has played seven tournaments so I'm off the pace. This is like an exhibition and I'm having some fun.

"The bigger events are in China [the World Open later this month] and I want to win one of them - that will set me up for the rest of the season."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.