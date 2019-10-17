English Open: Mark Allen beats Louis Heathcote to reach the last 16
- From the section Snooker
Mark Allen has gone through to the last 16 of the English Open with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Louis Heathcote in Crawley.
The Northern Ireland man, who had whitewashed Andy Lee in round two, took the first frame with a break of 54.
He doubled his lead with a 72 and some impressive safety play before his English opponent pulled a frame back.
Allen regained his two-frame lead before closing out the match with a break of 64.
The 2018 Masters champion will meet Barry Hawkins in the last 16 on Thursday evening.