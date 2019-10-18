English Open: Mark Allen marches into semi-final with 5-1 victory over Lee Walker

In-form Allen will face Mark Selby in Saturday's semi-final

Mark Allen will face Mark Selby for a place in the English Open final after beating Lee Walker 5-1 in his last eight encounter in Crawley.

The Antrim native took the first frame with a break of 54 before taking the next three to open up a 4-0 lead.

Walker got on the scoreboard after the mid-session interval before Allen clinched the match in the sixth frame.

The 2018 Masters winner can make his first English Open decider by beating Selby on Saturday afternoon.

Allen's 54 set the tone early on against Walker, who was looking to make his first ranking tournament semi-final, before a high break of 43 was enough to make it 2-0.

The third frame proved significant as Walker missed a crucial pink, which allowed Allen to extend his lead to 3-0.

Allen produced a brilliant break of 80 to move into a commanding four-frame advantage before Welshman Walker clawed back after the interval following a missed red from the Northern Irishman.

However, Walker's hopes of a comeback were crushed when the Belfast cueman put the game to bed with a convincing display in the sixth frame to book his spot in the last four.