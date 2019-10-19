English Open: Mark Selby beats Mark Allen 6-5 in semi-final

Mark Selby's last title success came in the 2018 China Championship

Mark Selby won the final three frames of his English Open semi-final against Mark Allen to edge out the Northern Irishman 6-5 in Crawley.

World number five Selby led 3-1 at the interval with the help of breaks of 82 and 93 but Allen won the next four frames, including a 96 in frame six, to move to within one frame of victory.

Selby ground out the last three frames to make a 25th ranking event final.

The three-time world champion will play Tom Ford or David Gilbert in the final.

After Selby won the opener, Allen made a 71 break in the second frame to draw level, before the English player pulled two frames clear.

Allen, ranked seven in the world, made it 3-3 and then won a scrappy seventh, which lasted 67 minutes, to move ahead in the match for the first time and stay on course for a first tournament success since the Scottish Open last December.

Selby, 36, found himself trailing 5-3, but won the next two to ensure that for the eighth time in 10 meetings between the two players a final frame decider would be required.

The English Open forms part of the Home Nations series, which also includes the Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open and Welsh Open.

Mark Allen will face Mark Selby for a place in the English Open final after beating Lee Walker 5-1 in his last eight encounter in Crawley.

The Antrim native took the first frame with a break of 54 before taking the next three to open up a 4-0 lead.

Walker got on the scoreboard after the mid-session interval before Allen clinched the match in the sixth frame.

The 2018 Masters winner can make his first English Open decider by beating Selby on Saturday afternoon.

Allen's 54 set the tone early on against Walker, who was looking to make his first ranking tournament semi-final, before a high break of 43 was enough to make it 2-0.

The third frame proved significant as Walker missed a crucial pink, which allowed Allen to extend his lead to 3-0.

Allen produced a brilliant break of 80 to move into a commanding four-frame advantage before Welshman Walker clawed back after the interval following a missed red from the Northern Irishman.

However, Walker's hopes of a comeback were crushed when the Belfast cueman put the game to bed with a convincing display in the sixth frame to book his spot in the last four.