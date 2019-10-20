English Open: Mark Selby hammers David Gilbert 9-1 in final

Selby (left) is a three-time world champion

Mark Selby produced a dominant display to thrash David Gilbert 9-1 in the English Open final in Crawley.

England's world number five opened up a 5-0 lead before compatriot Gilbert, ranked 12th in the world, won a frame.

Selby led 7-1 after the first session and took little time in securing the two frames he needed when the match resumed at the K2 Leisure Centre.

He finished off with a 101 break to secure his 16th world ranking title and the £70,000 first prize.

The one-sided victory gave Selby his first ranking title win since September 2018.

"It's been a long time since I won my last tournament," said Selby. "I've been second guessing myself wondering if I am doing things right.

"I got off to a great start and that just settled the nerves."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.